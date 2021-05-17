Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Raised to $47.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target increased by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $38.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TPR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Shares of NYSE TPR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.84. 82,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,205,562. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of -29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 2.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Tapestry by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,985 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Tapestry by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,090 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Tapestry by 2.1% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,646 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

