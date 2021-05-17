Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.62.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TNDM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

TNDM stock opened at $78.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -97.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $75.26 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.93.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $780,042.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 211,844 shares of company stock worth $18,537,916. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 52,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 20,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,322 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

