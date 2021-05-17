T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Sets New 12-Month High at $192.48

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $192.48 and last traded at $190.63, with a volume of 657 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $188.81.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TROW. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.43. The company has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

