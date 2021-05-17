T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 114,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,609,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7,706.1% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 155,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,697,000 after purchasing an additional 153,582 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 89.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 15,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 33,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $2.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $188.98. 3,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,564. The company has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.69 and a 1 year high of $192.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

In other news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

