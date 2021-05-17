Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Raised to $165.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price objective upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SYNA. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Synaptics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.92.

SYNA stock opened at $123.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Synaptics has a one year low of $55.59 and a one year high of $146.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.73.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Synaptics by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Synaptics by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

