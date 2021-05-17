SVB Leerink Raises Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Price Target to $64.00

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
PGNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded Progyny from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progyny currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.14.
NASDAQ PGNY opened at $50.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.73 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $59.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average is $43.47.
In other news, COO Peter Anevski sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $36,952.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 667,079 shares in the company, valued at $30,812,379.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 55,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $2,636,805.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,003 shares in the company, valued at $618,552.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 470,864 shares of company stock worth $23,185,154. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.