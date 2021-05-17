SVB Leerink Raises Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Price Target to $64.00

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded Progyny from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progyny currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.14.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $50.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.73 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $59.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average is $43.47.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Peter Anevski sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $36,952.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 667,079 shares in the company, valued at $30,812,379.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 55,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $2,636,805.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,003 shares in the company, valued at $618,552.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 470,864 shares of company stock worth $23,185,154. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

