SVB Leerink Increases Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Price Target to $19.00

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $18.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TBIO. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Translate Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

Shares of Translate Bio stock opened at $17.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.92. Translate Bio has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $34.64.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 70.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Translate Bio will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBIO. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Translate Bio by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,382,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,772 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Translate Bio by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,703,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,068,000 after purchasing an additional 960,972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Translate Bio by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,261,000 after purchasing an additional 610,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Translate Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,252,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Translate Bio by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 978,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,129,000 after purchasing an additional 279,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

