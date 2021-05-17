SushiSwap Trading 8.7% Higher Over Last Week (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.59 or 0.00038288 BTC on popular exchanges. SushiSwap has a market cap of $2.11 billion and approximately $1.21 billion worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 220,216,933 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

