Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) PT Set at C$1.30 by Cormark

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) received a C$1.30 target price from investment analysts at Cormark in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 145.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares set a C$0.90 target price on Surge Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut their target price on Surge Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Firstegy raised Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Surge Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surge Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.03.

SGY stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.53. 847,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,069. Surge Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.14 and a 52-week high of C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$180.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$59.91 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Surge Energy will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

