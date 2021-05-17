SuperLauncher 1-Day Volume Tops $426,568.00 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 17th. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded down 23% against the dollar. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $426,568.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001332 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00088839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $210.67 or 0.00467915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.89 or 0.00228519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $591.91 or 0.01314675 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00043243 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,403,336 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

