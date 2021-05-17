Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPB. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.28.

TSE:SPB opened at C$14.99 on Friday. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$8.84 and a 52 week high of C$15.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$703.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$770.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.87%.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total transaction of C$200,762.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$402,965.25. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 2,200 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$376,339.75.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

