Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Superior Plus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Superior Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Superior Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.69.

Shares of Superior Plus stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $12.77.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

