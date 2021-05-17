Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers Purchases 2,000 Shares

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 2,000 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,403 shares in the company, valued at C$453,612.76.

Elizabeth Summers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Elizabeth Summers bought 2,200 shares of Superior Plus stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$29,150.00.

TSE:SPB traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$14.91. 190,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,833. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.21. Superior Plus Corp. has a twelve month low of C$9.00 and a twelve month high of C$15.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$703.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$770.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 93.87%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPB. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.25 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.28.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

