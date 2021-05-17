Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Director Daniel W. Fairfax Sells 4,428 Shares

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $150,684.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,839.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.13. The company had a trading volume of 109,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,199. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. On average, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 292,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after buying an additional 104,561 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 271,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after buying an additional 95,902 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 16,721 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

