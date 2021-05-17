Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunoco from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunoco from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunoco has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.88.

NYSE:SUN opened at $35.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Sunoco has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $36.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.71. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.87.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.91. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.78) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sunoco will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.37%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

