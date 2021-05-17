SUN (SUN) Price Reaches $25.67 on Top Exchanges

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One SUN coin can now be purchased for about $25.67 or 0.00059769 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SUN has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. SUN has a total market cap of $129.44 million and $283.63 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00088532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.27 or 0.00450032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.37 or 0.00226718 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.53 or 0.01295874 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00042302 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,042,573 coins. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

