Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

SMMCF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Summit Industrial Income REIT has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.31.

Shares of SMMCF stock opened at $13.14 on Thursday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $13.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

