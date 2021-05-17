Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,781 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $6,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 14,224 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after buying an additional 65,569 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,058,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,815 shares during the period.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $24.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.09. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.38%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPRT. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

