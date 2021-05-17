Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 7,823 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,823 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $8,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.44.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $486,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,912.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Aleksandra Krusko sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total value of $34,882.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,241.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,257 shares of company stock valued at $5,387,496 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

COR stock opened at $117.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.50. CoreSite Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.