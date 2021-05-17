Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,946 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.72% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $6,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 704,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after buying an additional 196,969 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 667,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after buying an additional 82,839 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 129,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 21,760 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $15.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 1.64. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $49.83 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

