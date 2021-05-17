Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $11.34 Million Stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,043 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.36% of SSR Mining worth $11,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth $51,018,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,486,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,332 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,375,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,564 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,427,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,636,000 after acquiring an additional 781,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,312,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,606,000 after acquiring an additional 650,422 shares in the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Shares of SSRM opened at $17.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average of $17.25. SSR Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 5.37.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $366.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.