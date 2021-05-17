Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $10.33 Million Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 78.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 889,584 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $10,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2,381.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HIW shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

HIW stock opened at $43.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average is $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $45.89.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

