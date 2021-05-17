Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,089,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 38,830 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.12% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $9,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,486,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,506 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,333,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,682,000 after buying an additional 1,698,152 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter worth $8,972,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,472,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,980,000 after purchasing an additional 874,620 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,018,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,018,000 after purchasing an additional 691,895 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $8.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.62. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 10.76%. Equities analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

