Strs Ohio Sells 63,874 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 94.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,874 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth $235,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Dropbox by 7.8% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 15,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in Dropbox by 10.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DBX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,459,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $36,517.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,290. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX opened at $25.38 on Monday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 133.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

