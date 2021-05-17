Strs Ohio Sells 4,677 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 91.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,677 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 978.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

MTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.64.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MTN opened at $323.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $310.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.89 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.72 and a 52 week high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.