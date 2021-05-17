Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Insmed were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,809,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,833,736.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $26.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.55.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.02. Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The business had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

