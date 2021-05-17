Strs Ohio Invests $103,000 in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. 24.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SFNC. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Simmons First National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $30.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.01. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $198.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.53 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

