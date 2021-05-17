Strs Ohio Has $162,000 Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in National Vision were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,188,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National Vision by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,799,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,666,000 after buying an additional 409,934 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in National Vision by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,072,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,572,000 after buying an additional 325,263 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in National Vision by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,717,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,765,000 after buying an additional 289,313 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in National Vision by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 527,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,871,000 after buying an additional 156,524 shares during the period.

EYE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of EYE opened at $49.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,248.81, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $53.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average of $46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

