Strs Ohio Has $116,000 Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Strs Ohio cut its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,842,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,955,000 after purchasing an additional 32,019 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,324,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,613,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,874,000 after acquiring an additional 691,387 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,113,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,704,000 after acquiring an additional 563,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

CNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

In other news, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $1,545,402.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,851.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $241,876.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 130,115 shares of company stock valued at $3,347,578 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $27.45 on Monday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

