Strs Ohio Buys 1,700 Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.08% of Codorus Valley Bancorp worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVLY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 304,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 322.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44,118 shares during the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLY opened at $18.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $184.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

