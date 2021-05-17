StrongHands (SHND) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.13 Million

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 37.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 16th. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, StrongHands has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. StrongHands has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $4,692.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000056 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000022 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,517,235,563 coins and its circulating supply is 17,104,041,209 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.