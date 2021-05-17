Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Storm Resources Ltd. (TSE:SRX) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock to C$4.50. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Storm Resources traded as high as C$3.34 and last traded at C$3.32, with a volume of 47619 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.30.

SRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark upped their price objective on Storm Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Storm Resources in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Storm Resources from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.92.

Get Storm Resources alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$404.01 million and a PE ratio of 1,110.00.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$52.94 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Storm Resources Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Storm Resources (TSE:SRX)

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Storm Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storm Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.