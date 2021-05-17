Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$4.00 target price on the stock.

SRX has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Storm Resources from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Storm Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.92.

Get Storm Resources alerts:

SRX stock opened at C$3.30 on Friday. Storm Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.25 and a twelve month high of C$3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.30. The stock has a market cap of C$401.57 million and a P/E ratio of 1,100.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.55.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$52.94 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Storm Resources will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Storm Resources Company Profile

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Storm Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storm Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.