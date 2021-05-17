Storj (STORJ) Price Reaches $1.50 on Exchanges

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Storj coin can now be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00003443 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. Storj has a total market capitalization of $432.35 million and approximately $68.31 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Storj alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00085052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00022250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.95 or 0.01336542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00065319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00115788 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj (STORJ) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 287,414,449 coins. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . Storj’s official website is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.