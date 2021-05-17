Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Price Target to $20.00

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. 86 Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. China Renaissance Securities restated a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.19.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 161.5% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

