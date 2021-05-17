Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

Shares of APP opened at $57.26 on Monday. AppLovin has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $71.51.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

