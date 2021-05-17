stETH 24 Hour Volume Hits $93,146.00 (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH coin can now be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00086209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $207.82 or 0.00479741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.29 or 0.00226892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004758 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $502.22 or 0.01159353 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00040065 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official website is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

