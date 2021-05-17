Sterneck Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $64.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -589.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $67.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.