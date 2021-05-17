Sterneck Capital Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,436,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter worth $1,844,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,066,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 132,352 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 137,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 72,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

PNNT stock opened at $6.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $423.76 million, a P/E ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.98.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

