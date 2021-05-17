Sterneck Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 1.5% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 28.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 30,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 49.7% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 14,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $144.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.69 and a 200 day moving average of $126.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $148.74. The firm has a market cap of $128.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

