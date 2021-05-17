Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.880-1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of STRL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.53. 530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,427. Sterling Construction has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $644.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.00 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 4.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Construction will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

