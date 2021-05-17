STERIS (STE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

STERIS (NYSE:STE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th. Analysts expect STERIS to post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $197.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS has a one year low of $146.12 and a one year high of $216.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Get STERIS alerts:

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STERIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.80.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.