Step Finance (STEP) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.73 Million

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. In the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $8.73 million and approximately $8.85 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.18 or 0.00004928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00087868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.45 or 0.00467547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.54 or 0.00227688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $570.14 or 0.01291212 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00042563 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

