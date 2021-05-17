Stem (NYSE:STEM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stem (NYSE:STEM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $147 million-$147 million.

Shares of STEM stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.57. The stock had a trading volume of 21,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,053. Stem has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $51.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.48.

About Stem

Stem, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-driven clean energy storage services. It delivers and operates smart battery storage solutions that maximize renewable energy generation and help build a resilient grid. The company's Athena, a AI-powered analytics platform software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically switch between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power.

