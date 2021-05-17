Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.
Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $63.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $66.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,120 shares of company stock worth $18,922,457. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $484,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 111,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 15,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1,608.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 734,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after purchasing an additional 691,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.
Steel Dynamics Company Profile
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.
