Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $63.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $66.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,120 shares of company stock worth $18,922,457. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $484,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 111,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 15,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1,608.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 734,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after purchasing an additional 691,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.