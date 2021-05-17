State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 15.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,388 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPB stock opened at $92.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.78 and its 200 day moving average is $78.59. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.96 and a 1-year high of $97.27.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.14.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

