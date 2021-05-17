State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $1,042,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,059,426.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,624.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $32,586,457.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,248.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,240,347 shares of company stock valued at $39,410,054. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $29.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.86. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMHC. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

