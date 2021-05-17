State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.16% of Heartland Express worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the first quarter worth $20,884,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Heartland Express by 550.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,670,000 after acquiring an additional 826,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth $12,484,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth $10,299,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Heartland Express by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,088,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,407,000 after acquiring an additional 128,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $18.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.92. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.45 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.99%.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

