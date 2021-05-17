State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 1,200 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 136,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 64.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FLO opened at $24.25 on Monday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.72 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

