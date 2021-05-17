State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 146,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after buying an additional 44,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,547,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

In related news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $62.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.24. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.07 and a 1 year high of $137.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

EBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.